For months, we’ve known almost nothing about the Las Vegas shooting in October 2017 that left 58 people dead, but the autopsy of the murderer, Stephen Paddock, is now out and offers few clues–though everybody is noticing one thing.





The autopsy, which included an examination of Paddock’s brain and a toxicology report, found that the shooter had anti-anxiety medications in his system at the time of the killing. The report also supported police reports that Paddock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a sober and healthy 64-year-old, says autopsy report that does not help explain why he carried out the shooting. https://t.co/diyary2vfp — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) February 10, 2018

The bullet that ended Stephen Paddock’s life entered through the roof of his mouth and never left his body. The autopsy examiners also noted that the review of Paddock’s brain showed nothing unusual. Authorities say that the chemicals found in the murderer’s system suggest that he was on Valium. The autopsy was conducted on Oct 6 — the shooting occurred on Oct. 1. The records were released at the request of the Review-Journal and the Associated Press.

Paddock’s younger brother, Eric, told the Las Vegas newspaper, “It seems that based on the autopsy reports there were no physical excuses for what Steve did. We may never understand why Steve did this.”

In January, the FBI unsealed the records that they’ve been keeping on Paddock, but those didn’t tell us much about the shooter’s motivations. We did learn that Stephen Paddock took steps to thwart the law enforcement investigation that would follow the massacre and that he used multiple phones and email accounts to acquire a stockpile of weapons.

We have also learned that child pornography was found on Paddock’s computer. His older brother, Bruce, was arrested in late October on child pornography charges.

Paddock was 64 years old at the time of his death.