A car takes a sharp turn off the road and speeds into a strip mall parking lot. It cuts across the lot’s lanes and weaves dangerously between cars, both moving and parked. Finally it squeals to a stop across two parking spots, smoke rising from its tires, in front of The Emergency Room. A woman bursts out of the driver’s side door. She rushes around to the passenger side. Tears stream down her face. Her breathing is hurried, frantic.

She grabs at the passenger side door handle but in her haste and panic she misses. She grabs again, pulls the handle, and swings the door open. Inside, sprawled on the passenger seat, is her husband. A large kitchen knife is planted square in his sternum. His breathing is labored. His skin is pale. His eyes are half-closed. His clothes are soaked heavy with blood.

The woman leans into the car, puts her husband’s arm around her shoulder, and, though it is a struggle, pulls him out.

“You stay with me. Please Tim,” she tells her dying husband. “Please God. Please God, please.”

She carries him toward The Emergency Room. Her husband’s blood runs down her side. Behind her, both car doors are still open, with its lights still on the engine still running.

“I can’t… I can’t,” her husband whispers, drifting away.

“No! No you stay awake we’re almost there.”

She wants to break down. To collapse. She doesn’t. She tells herself there will be time to cry later. Just keep moving now. Move she demands of herself. Finally she reaches The Emergency Room door. She takes a deep breath and steadies her body. She has to free up just enough energy and space to pull The Emergency Room door open while still holding her husband up. She grabs her husband’s increasingly limpening body tight, lunges forward, and pulls the door open.

“Please! My husband has been stabbed! He’s dying! We need a doctor! Help!”

All of this is drowned out by the shrieking, erotic vocals of Axl Rose in Guns ‘n Rose’s power ballad “Paradise City” — the song currently blaring over the speakers of this strip club, called The Emergency Room.

The man slides off his confused, distraught wife and hits the floor, where he bleeds out while mouthing ‘I love you’ to his wife before he fades away because he no longer has the strength to speak. She is blinded by a wall of strobe lights and never sees. She then, too, collapses onto the ground, not able any longer to maintain herself. A topless stripper named Tiphanii sees the couple, one dead and one detached, and rolls her eyes.

“Y’all are too drunk to come in,” she tells them before turning to the bouncer. “Winston you need to get these drunk motherf***ers outta here. Why ain’t you at the door?!”

Anyway that’s, I guess, what the city of San Antonio and many of its citizens are afraid might happen if a strip club tentatively called “The Emergency Room” opens and begins operating under that name. Seriously, it’s a real name of a soon-to-be real strip club, and people are concerned. (I think it’s a great name.)