Menu
Watch: Store Clerk Fights Off Armed Robbers With Machete Read this Next

Watch: Store Clerk Fights Off Armed Robbers With Machete
Advertisement
Subway Attack Old Woman Twitter/@BKLYNRELL1
Twitter/@BKLYNRELL1

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a vicious attack on a homeless woman that was caught on video.

Marc Gomez faces charges of assault and harassment and is awaiting arraignment Saturday evening. Authorities could not say whether he had an attorney to speak for him.

Police say the 78-year-old woman was riding a train in the Bronx around 3 a.m. March 10 when he kicked and punched her repeatedly in the face and body.

The woman left the train at the next stop and was met by medical workers who treated her for cuts to the face, bleeding and swelling.

A witness recorded the attack on a video that had received more than 12 million views online as of late Saturday.

Watch: TOP 6 SELF-DEFENSE HANDGUNS FOR WOMEN

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like