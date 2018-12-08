Menu
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire middle school teacher has been accused of threatening a student before school, saying he would “shoot” him for not paying attention.

Fifty-one-year-old Steven Dwyer, of Manchester, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 13 on a misdemeanor criminal threatening charge.

WMUR-TV reports police say Dwyer, an English teacher, told the student at Londonderry Middle School on Nov. 9, “I don’t believe in guns or have a gun, but if I did, I would shoot you because you have your head down and not paying attention.”

Police said several other students were present.

Dwyer was placed on administrative leave. He was arrested Nov. 27.

Superintendent Scott Laliberte said the district is investigating the allegations.

It wasn’t immediately known if Dwyer had a lawyer. A listed phone number wasn’t working.

