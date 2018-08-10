In today’s good deed of the day, officials have announced that firefighters from 29 Texas fire departments from across the state are on their way to California to combat the wildfires that have burned more than 750,000 acres. A total of 98 firefighters from 20 different countries were deployed through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) for wildfire suppression. Texas A&M Forest Service director, Tom Boggus, brought the focus to a community perspective, saying that this deployment is about neighbors helping neighbors.

The State of California requested help from the Texas A&M Forest Service through TIFMAS where they responded with 25 fire engines with five strike teams to the 290,692-acre Mendocino Complex fire, the largest wildfire in the state’s history. Through a statement, Boggus revealed, “We call TIFMAS our ‘surge capacity’ for Texas. Guess this time their reach is a bit farther away but we hope to make a big impact in people’s lives.”

As for the fires in Northern California, there are currently 20 uncontained wildfires, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents and the destruction or damage of 160 homes. The fire has unfortunately taken nine lives. Teams of Galveston and Porter deployed Wednesday morning, joining the approximately 14,000 fire fighters already on the ground.

The firefighters are said to be working a 24-on, 24-off schedule, meaning they complete a full day and take a full day for rest. The following fire departments have already sent teams, along with the Texas A&M Forest Service, making for 30 total fire organizations.

1. Abilene Fire Department

2. Austin Fire Department

3. Baytown Fire Department

4. Borger Fire Department

5. Bryan Fire Department

6. Canyon Lake Fire Department

7. College Station Fire Department

8. Dallas Fire and Rescue Department

9. District 7 Fire Rescue

10. Frisco Fire Department

11. Galveston Fire Department

12. Kyle Fire Department

13. Lake Cities Fire Department

14. Lewisville Fire Department

15. Little Elm Fire Department

16. Lubbock Fire Department

17. Montgomery County ESD #6

18. Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue

19. Oak Hill Fire Department

20. Parker County ESD #1

21. Round Rock Fire Department

22. San Antonio Fire Department

23. Schertz Fire Department

24. Southlake Fire Department

25. Stephenville Fire Department

26. Travis County ESD #3

27. Texas A&M Forest Service

28. Webster Fire Department

29. Wichita Falls Fire Department

30. Willis Fire Department