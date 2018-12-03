Menu
A man from Boerne, Texas bought a billboard to announce his “breakup” with ABC News over its Russia coverage and to proudly declare “The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did.”

In full, the billboard reads:

ABC News: I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did.

News4 San Antonio reports that the billboard can be seen along I-10 in Boerne. Kyle Courtney, who bought the billboard, added his name in the bottom right of the sign. He told NBC4 San Antonio the following in a statement:

ABC News was the only channel I watched as a child growing up in Texas but I think they have lost touch with America and forgotten the working man. They don’t represent our voice anymore. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was funded by the Clinton Foundation in close coordination with the media, and now we’re seeing them try to fix what they couldn’t fix during the election. They are doing everything they can, night after night, to create narratives and sway people’s direction to impeach Donald Trump. Our democracy is at stake when a major political party and the media are in bed together. I’m not asking anyone to boycott the Democratic party. I’m not in the brainwashing business, but the liberal media is.

A spokesman for Courtney’s employer, Wellstar Groundwater Technologies, said the billboard will run for at least two months.

