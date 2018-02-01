Menu
The first thing that comes to mind when someone says “Aflac” is the annoying, shouting duck. The second thing that comes to mind, if President Trump has anything to do with it, is that time first lady Melania Trump starred in a commercial for the insurance company.


The New York Daily News reports that the president mentioned his wife’s role while a few visitors stopped by the White House. Trump hosted an employee from the company in the Oval Office.

The employee reportedly praised the president’s recently passed tax reform bill, prompting a bit of nostalgia.

“Well your chairman I know very well, and he’s done a fantastic job. And they actually, a long time ago, hired my wife to do a big commercial. You know that, right? An Aflac commercial. And I think it was a successful commercial too,” he said via a pool report.

The 2005 commercial is available for viewing below, lest it be forgotten.

The visit also included a gift of socks to the president, patterned with the Aflac duck.

As remembered, the first lady once shared her thoughts about the commercial with Adweek.

“I am very excited to make my acting debut in the latest Aflac commercial,” she told them. “Donald is known for saying ‘You’re fired’; maybe I will be known for saying ‘Aflac.'”

RELATED: MSNBC sticks up for the Trump administration after an author refused to denounce rumors about Nikki Haley

