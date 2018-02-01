Over $400,000 has been raised for the 13 children who were removed from the “torture house” in Perris, California, a few weeks ago.





The money has been collected by the Riverside University Health System Foundation and the local chamber of commerce. Some of the donations have come from nations as distant as Singapore and Germany, the Desert Sun reports. On Wednesday, the RUHS announced that they are no longer accepting items like clothing, shoes and toys because they have run out of space to store them. Instead, they will only be taking money and gift card donations.

K I just noticed something really bizarre about that Turpin family (from the parents' shared facebook page). They recreated the exact same renewal of vows with the same Elvis impersonator, same outfits, the same venue THREE TIMES. (check the length of mom's hair) wtff pic.twitter.com/xwFwPbHK9A — sneaky dogfriend (@GrrlGhost) January 16, 2018

As of Wednesday, RUHS reported that they had collected $249,325, and the chamber of commerce said they had received $178,000. In addition to those donations, over three dozen California restaurants held fundraising events benefiting the children. The fundraising drive, which took place on Wednesday, was put together by the Corona Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s president Bobby Spiegel told KABC, “We’re talking about 13 lives. $400,000 is not going to be much in the long scheme of things, so that’s why we did this dine-out event.”

Public outreach for the children has been heartwarming, with reality star Amy Duggar saying that she hopes to adopt all 13 of the victims.

Stuffed dogs and teddy bears, in addition to a “Get Well” balloon, are among the items recently placed in front of the Turpin home in Perris. @pressenterprise pic.twitter.com/BVMi5sJOLR — Shane Newell (@journoshane) January 18, 2018

The horrific story of the 13 children inside the home captured the attention of the nation when we reports emerged of their condition. The children, aged 2 to 29, were reportedly starved for years. Further accounts said they were chained to furniture and so isolated from the world that they reportedly didn’t even know what a police officer was. The parents, David and Louise Turpin, appeared in court in late January and are each facing 94 years in prison if convicted.