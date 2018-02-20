Nearly a week after a school shooter took the lives of 17 at a Florida high school, an Ohio sheriff responded by offering free services to teachers and school administrators.





Sheriff Richard K. Jones of Butler County tweeted his intention to offer a free concealed carry class to teachers in the county free of charge, reports FOX 19.

I am going to offer free concealed and Carry class free 2 teachers in butler county. Limited number. Details coming soon on line. Also training on school shootings. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2018

Interest in the class was so high that Jones received 250 sign-ups in less than 24 hours.

“We have 250 and growing fast,” he said. “We will start training fast, next week.”

When explaining why he was offering the class for free, Jones referenced school shootings, which have since become a very hot issue in national debate.

“I believe that school teachers should be taught how to deal with guns, when guns come to the classroom,” he continued. “What guns can do when they come to the classroom, and if the school boards want to give the authority to teachers to be armed. The school boards can do that, they have the authority to do it, but I’m going to do my part, and I assume I’m probably the only one in the state of Ohio that’s doing that – but something has to happen.”

A few school administrators wondered if they’d be allowed to attend the class as well.

What about school secretaries? I’m the first one you see when you come in the door! And thank you for all your support and keeping us safe!! — Lisa (@ldenning3) February 18, 2018

Jones appeared to answer the concerns with the following tweet.

Attention Butler County School Employees: If you're interested in our FREE CCW class, email your full name, school affiliate, and contact information to ccwclass@butlersheriff.org. Accepting 50 candidates. We will contact you for date / time of class. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 19, 2018

On Tuesday morning, Jones appeared on “FOX & Friends” to talk about the class.

“I decided that I’m going to do something,” he said, disavowing politicians for arguing instead of finding a solution. Jones added that they were “leading by example.”

The effort involves the entire community, from vendors offering to feed the teachers during the class to those offering to pay for the permits.

“The copycats are coming,” he warned.

“The copycats are coming. We cannot depend on our Congress…to fix this issue.” –@butlersheriff shares why he decided to offer free concealed & carry training to local educators pic.twitter.com/Dc8Y3vyEPo — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 20, 2018

According to Jones’ later tweets, interest in the class only continued to rise.

We have reached our limit right now, we've cut it at 300 requests. We will be in contact soon about classes and times. Thank You! — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 20, 2018

