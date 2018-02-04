First Lady Melania Trump received some nasty responses to her tweet about healthy living.

The first lady sought to commemorate American Heart Month, which occurs in February, on Twitter. After announcing the special month, she wrote, “I encourage parents to take this opportunity to teach children about the importance of a healthy diet & exercise!”





February is #AmericanHeartMonth. I encourage parents to take this opportunity to teach children about the importance of a healthy diet & exercise! pic.twitter.com/mgoZYdMGAV — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 2, 2018

The simple tweet attracted an influx of rude responses, primarily dedicated to the president.

“Teach your husband first,” quipped one tweeter. Another wrote, “You should encourage your husband the importance of diet and exercise. Tweeting is not exercising. Unless you call it exercising your fingers.”

“So a dozen diet cokes, Big Macs, filet ‘O fish sandwiches, over-cooked steak with ketchup (which is not a vegetable) paired with a belief that exercise uses up your life energy isn’t the way to live? Please, tell us more…” added another.

(The president’s reported affinity for fast food, particularly McDonald’s, KFC, diet Coke and pizza, was revealed in 2017 via a tell-all book written by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.)

It would appear that in the eyes of Twitter, nothing the first lady tweets is good enough to escape relentless ridicule from her husband’s critics.

When the first lady acknowledged the beginning of Black History Month on Feb. 1, many came from the corners of the internet to criticize her call for diversity.

Today marks the start of #BlackHistoryMonth Let this be a time to come together in a celebration of diversity. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 1, 2018

Similarly, many of those accusing her of not being genuine also criticized the president.

Thank you, Mrs Trump. Please beat this message into your husband. He's the ring leaders of pretty much everyone who does not want to celebrate diversity. — Rebel Scum! (@jaydlyn123) February 1, 2018

When will your Husband join in on this celebration? Just wondering… — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) February 1, 2018

It’s good that you have social media people to post things like this. But your husband’s actions run contrary to this sentiment. — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) February 1, 2018

I’m going to McDonalds for lunch. Do you want anything? — Donald Trump (@RealPresidentT) February 2, 2018

what a load of rubbish … and you are a woman … supposedly .. let me guess a rather overweight, evangelical .. who thinks she is christian. But does not mind following a self confessed sex abuser and a man who uses sex workers. — Ingrid Lei-Schultz (@danglishly) February 3, 2018

Start with the rotund man youre married too. He is about 300lbs — ♋ Shay M (@mamatica007) February 2, 2018

