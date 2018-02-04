First Lady Melania Trump received some nasty responses to her tweet about healthy living.
The first lady sought to commemorate American Heart Month, which occurs in February, on Twitter. After announcing the special month, she wrote, “I encourage parents to take this opportunity to teach children about the importance of a healthy diet & exercise!”
The simple tweet attracted an influx of rude responses, primarily dedicated to the president.
“Teach your husband first,” quipped one tweeter. Another wrote, “You should encourage your husband the importance of diet and exercise. Tweeting is not exercising. Unless you call it exercising your fingers.”
“So a dozen diet cokes, Big Macs, filet ‘O fish sandwiches, over-cooked steak with ketchup (which is not a vegetable) paired with a belief that exercise uses up your life energy isn’t the way to live? Please, tell us more…” added another.
(The president’s reported affinity for fast food, particularly McDonald’s, KFC, diet Coke and pizza, was revealed in 2017 via a tell-all book written by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.)
It would appear that in the eyes of Twitter, nothing the first lady tweets is good enough to escape relentless ridicule from her husband’s critics.
When the first lady acknowledged the beginning of Black History Month on Feb. 1, many came from the corners of the internet to criticize her call for diversity.
Similarly, many of those accusing her of not being genuine also criticized the president.
