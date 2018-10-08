The Most Popular Halloween Candy According to Your Birth Year

Americans love candy. So much that on average we eat 22 pounds of the sugary stuff every year. That’s over 10,000 M&M’s a year to put it into perspective. Whether you grew up in 1950’s or 1980’s, there was always candy to eat and share with family and friends. And we all had our favorites. In fact, we were able to round up America’s favorite candies ranging from the year 1945 all the way to 2000. Some of these were some of the most popular Halloween candy of the year, others were the year the candy was invented, but one thing is for sure– all these candies are delicious.

The history of candy in America goes back before the 1900’s, but before the 1940’s it is harder to track down which were the most popular. All we know for sure is that as classic as candy corn is, it’s never the most popular candy in the plastic pumpkin.

The 1940’s brought some of our favorite chocolate candies we still eat today. Trick-or-treat!

1945 – Tootsie Roll

1946 – Candy Buttons

1947 – Mounds

1948 – M&M’s

1949 – Junior Mints

Hey, Mama welcome to the fifties! The age of rock and roll brought us sweet treats like candy cigarettes, which were at one point banned due to their look-a-like nature to their tobacco counterpart.

1950 – Hot Tamales

1951 – Whoppers

1951 – Smarties

1953 – Candy Cigarettes

1954 – Peanut M&M’s

1955 – Good and Plenty

1956 – Marshmallow Peeps

1957 – Charleston Chew

1958 – Candy Necklaces

1959 – Pez

The Beatles, the moon landing and oh yea, SweeTarts, Pixy Stixs, and Razzles. The 60’s were a time of fruity flavors and fun textures.

1960 – Pixy Stix

1961 – Lemonheads

1962 – SweeTarts

1963 – Now & Later

1964 – Cadbury Creme Eggs

1965 – Dum Dums

1966 – Razzles

1967 – Starburst

1968 – Zotz

1969 – Chupa Chips

Put on your pedal pushers and disco on down to the movie theater to munch on fun candies like Fun Dip and Laffy Taffy. Perhaps catch the evening showing of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?

1970 – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

1971 – Laffy Taffy

1972 – Bottle Caps

1973 – Fun Dip

1974 – Charms Blow Pops

1975 – Pop Rocks

1976 – Everlasting Gobstopper

1977 – York Peppermint Patties

1978 – Whatchamacallit

1979 – Twix

It’s time to gather around the radio and listen to Madonna and Michael Jackson will snacking on nerds and sour patch kids.

1980 – Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

1981 – Ring Pop

1982 – Reese’s Pieces

1983 – Skittles

1984 – Nerds

1985 – Sour Patch Kids

1986 – Airheads

1987 – Gummy Candies

1988 – Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape

1989 – Symphony Bar

The 90’s are alive! Lollipops and gum took the lead in this decade.

1990 – Big League Chew

1991 – Eclipse Gum

1992 – Dove Chocolate Bars and Squares

1993 – Warheads

1994 – Starburst Jelly Beans

1995 – Hershey’s Cookies ‘n Creme Bar

1996 – Caramel Apple Pops

1997 – Surge Soda

1998 – Baby Bottle Pop

1999 – Jolly Rancher Lollipops

And let’s not forget about this candy inspired by the Harry Potter franchise.

2000 – Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans

Whatever your age, make sure to grab a few pieces this year out of the Halloween dish.