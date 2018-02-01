Update Feb 1, 2018 1:36 PM EST: A 15-year-old boy who was in critical condition immediately after fire officials said he was shot in the head during an attack at a California middle school has been upgraded to serious condition, according to NBCLA.





A fire department spokesman said at a news conference earlier Thursday that the boy, who has not been identified, was in critical but stable condition.

Update: Boy, 15, shot at middle school now in serious condition, authorities say. https://t.co/dgcQpZJoQg — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 1, 2018

Update Feb 1, 2018 1:22 PM EST : Firefighters said five people were injured Thursday morning when a student opened fire at a California middle school. Firefighters said five people were injured Thursday morning when a student opened fire at a California middle school. A spokesman for the fire department said two 15-year-old students were shot Thursday morning. Three other people, who ranged in age from 11 to 30 years old, suffered minor injuries from debris. Fire officials said the most seriously injured victim was the 15-year-old male student, who was shot in the head. A fire spokesman said he was in critical but stable condition after the attack. The 15-year-old female student who was injured suffered a gunshot wound to her wrist, he said. Update Feb 1, 2018 1:09 PM EST: Police said in a tweet Thursday morning local time that Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles remained on lockdown hours after authorities were called to reports of shots fired on campus.

Police confirmed one suspect was in custody following the attack. Sgt. Edward Bernal, of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department, told KTLA two students were injured in the gunfire. A 30-year-old woman was also injured in the attack, but not by a gunshot, according to the Los Angeles Times

#LAPD Sal Castro Middle School on lock down, police are conducting a search of the school. One suspect in custody, there is no outstanding suspects. LAPD PIO at scene at media staging 3rd St & Loma. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 1, 2018

Update Feb 1, 2018 12:59 PM EST: One of the victims injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school Thursday was in critical condition after the attack, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Two 15-year-old students were shot in a classroom at Salvador Castro Middle School in L.A. this morning, authorities said. One is in critical condition. https://t.co/oIe5jncJqM pic.twitter.com/dcMi4pINeb — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 1, 2018

The victim was identified as a 15-year-old male student, although his name was not released.

A 15-year-old girl who also suffered a gunshot wound was listed in fair condition, the Times reported. A 30-year-old woman was also injured in the attack, but not by a gunshot, according to the Times.

—–

At least two students were injured Thursday when a female student opened fire in a classroom at Los Angeles’s Salvador B. Castro Middle School, according to multiple reports.

Authorities said they had a suspected shooter in custody Thursday morning.

Watch live: Shooting reported on campus of Belmont High School/Sal Castro Middle School; @MarkKonoSky5 is overhead https://t.co/2T4xjKUCQ1 — KTLA (@KTLA) February 1, 2018

Sgt. Edward Bernal, of the Los Angeles School Police Department, told KTLA that authorities were called to the school around 9 a.m.

One male student and one female student were injured, Bernal said. Both students were 15 years old, according to KNBC.

Bernal declined to share the victims’ conditions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“At this time I don’t have an update – I’m waiting to get an update,” he told KTLA.

