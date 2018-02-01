Update Feb 1, 2018 1:36 PM EST: A 15-year-old boy who was in critical condition immediately after fire officials said he was shot in the head during an attack at a California middle school has been upgraded to serious condition, according to NBCLA.
A fire department spokesman said at a news conference earlier Thursday that the boy, who has not been identified, was in critical but stable condition.
A spokesman for the fire department said two 15-year-old students were shot Thursday morning. Three other people, who ranged in age from 11 to 30 years old, suffered minor injuries from debris.
Fire officials said the most seriously injured victim was the 15-year-old male student, who was shot in the head. A fire spokesman said he was in critical but stable condition after the attack.
The 15-year-old female student who was injured suffered a gunshot wound to her wrist, he said.
Update Feb 1, 2018 12:59 PM EST: One of the victims injured in a shooting at a Los Angeles middle school Thursday was in critical condition after the attack, The Los Angeles Times reported.
The victim was identified as a 15-year-old male student, although his name was not released.
A 15-year-old girl who also suffered a gunshot wound was listed in fair condition, the Times reported. A 30-year-old woman was also injured in the attack, but not by a gunshot, according to the Times.
At least two students were injured Thursday when a female student opened fire in a classroom at Los Angeles’s Salvador B. Castro Middle School, according to multiple reports.
Authorities said they had a suspected shooter in custody Thursday morning.
Sgt. Edward Bernal, of the Los Angeles School Police Department, told KTLA that authorities were called to the school around 9 a.m.
One male student and one female student were injured, Bernal said. Both students were 15 years old, according to KNBC.
Bernal declined to share the victims’ conditions in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
“At this time I don’t have an update – I’m waiting to get an update,” he told KTLA.
Check back for updates on this developing story.