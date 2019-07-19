OH MY GOD, PATTY, LOOK AT YOUR BARN! If you haven’t noticed, everything vintage or up-cycled, or thrifted is having a moment. From online catalogs to apps solely for re-selling gently used items, And we’re IN IT. Maybe it has to do with new generations take on sustainability and protecting the planet, but if an item has more than one life, we are exceptionally proud. Even more so if it’s cute. From online catalogs to apps solely for re-selling gently used items, we’re in the thick of it. Goodwills and Savers have probably never been so happy. If those stores aren’t cutting it for you, and you need something new, consider this massive antique shop in New York, United States.

For some, up-cycling and reusing vintage clothing isn’t the sane as antiquing. But in these three flea-market-esq antique shops hidden on Shawnee RD, you can do both at once.

Where is it located?

Patricia’s Back Barn is where unique antique dreams – of any kind do come true! They are located at 6610 Shawnee Road, North Tonawanda, New York. If you are nearing the location and wondering if you’re “there yet”, know that you are there when you see a large renovated barn! Yes, it used to be a barn. Talk about your up-cycler! Thirty minutes from the city of Buffalo, Patricia’s Back Barn is 3,000 sq. ft of antiquing goodness.

They can fill the “i-love-old-stuff” sized hole in anybody’s heart, with items varying from vintage clothing, antiques, and eclectic home decor. The selection also includes architectural salvage items, many of which are from Buffalo, creating a creative way to keep items from the city, in the city. Patricia’s Back Barn specializes in mixing new and old items, but always finding unique pieces.

What can you find?

If you’re looking to “vintagify” a room, or furnish an event with an eclectic mix of furniture be sure to stop into this place. They not only sell but often rent items as well as their custom home staging services. Their list of services does not run lean, and they include:

home and event staging

vintage rentals on select items (great for weddings!)

decorating

personal shopping

furniture painting

If you’ve perused through the barn and haven’t had enough, immediately nearby (as in barely a parking lot away) is another spot for unique pieces shopping and eating at the White Linen Tea House and restaurant. They offer over 100 loose teas and coffees in a quaint setting. Head to the Shawnee Country Barns Antique Co-Op on the other side of Patricia’s Back Barn, too to explore two stories “full of antiques and country charm”!