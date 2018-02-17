Menu
Nikolas Cruz, school shooting, Parkland, Florida Read this Next

Yet another agency says that they were tipped off about Nikolas Cruz
Advertisement

A Maryland woman says there was a live surprise in a package of fish she purchased at Costco last week.


Emily Rhoades Randolph said she purchased a package of fresh cod on Feb. 9 at Costco. On Monday, she recorded video of what appears to be a worm wriggling around a corner of the sealed package and posted it on her Facebook page on Wednesday. The sell-by date on the package is the same day she recorded the video, according to Randolph.

RELATED: Yet another agency says that they were tipped off about Nikolas Cruz

Randolph said in the Facebook post that when she returned the contaminated fish to Costco, the clerk at the seafood counter commented that another customer had returned salmon with worms in it. Randolph said she did not receive an apology for the incident.

Randolph shared the incident to warn others to check their food.

National Content Desk

Advertisement

Rare Studio

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

A fiery debate about how to brush your teeth takes internet by storm

A fiery debate about how to brush your teeth takes internet by storm

McDonald’s is removing items from their Happy Meal menu to make them healthier

McDonald’s is removing items from their Happy Meal menu to make them healthier

Trump calls on Americans to “answer hate with love” after heart-wrenching massacre takes 17 lives at Florida high school

Trump calls on Americans to “answer hate with love” after heart-wrenching massacre takes 17 lives at Florida high school

A medical examiner couldn’t hold back tears while describing the brutal death of an 8-year-old rape victim

A medical examiner couldn’t hold back tears while describing the brutal death of an 8-year-old rape victim

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement