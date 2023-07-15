Trump Will Host ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Showing At Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to host a screening of the ‘Sound of Freedom’ movie at his Bedminster golf club on July 19th. The movie’s star Jim Caviezel, the producer Eduardo Verástegui, and creator Tim Ballard are set to attend.

Trump is no stranger to standing up for what is right and the film ‘Sound of Freedom’ is doing just that as it is a testament to people who stand up for those who can not stand up for themselves. The movie is a depiction based off of a true story of a former federal agent who quits to fight child sex trafficking on the border.

The movie was created by a Christian studio known as Angel Studios. Such independent studios do not typically get off the ground however Angel Studio’s ‘Sound of Freedom’ shocked the naysayers by bringing in more than $40 million in the opening week and ousting ‘Indiana Jones’ on July 4th, despite being shown in 2000 less theaters.

" 'Sound of Freedom' stands as the latest instance of an entertainment industry success story that targeted an audience that is often overlooked by Hollywood."



According to Trending Politics, Verástegui the producer of the movie is a member of Trump’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity. The team takes the relationship between the US and Mexico with the utmost seriousness. One of the issues that arises over our southern border is sex trafficking. Taking on the fight to end the terrible problem, the movie highlights some who have actively fought against it and seeks to make us aware of the real problems we need to and can tackle.

Despite all of these good intentions, the film has been harshly attacked by certain media outlets such as CNN and The Guardian. On the other hand Trump has stepped up to support the movie by hosting the event. This is not his first rodeo with the fight against human trafficking however. In 2020 Trump created the first position in the White House with the sole purpose of fighting human trafficking. Along with this he has signed many bills to combat human trafficking and end online exploitation of children.