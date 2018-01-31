Police in Maryland arrested two women who they say abused three children ages 8, 9 and 10 — the suspects, Amanda R. Wright, 29, and Besline Joseph, 25, are both charged with multiple counts of child abuse.





RELATED: We may now know why the California “torture house” parents moved their family around so often

Investigators say that the abuse stretches into the spring of 2017 and that the children were locked away in closets and fed only bread and water. Sometimes, the women allegedly forced the victims to eat dog feces in the Mardela Springs, Maryland home. The victims were reportedly subjected to beatings, during which the women used extensions cords, belts and other objects to inflict harm, DelmarvaNow reports. The suspects also may have used a shock collar-like device on the children. The victims reportedly sustained cuts and bruises.

More details surrounding two women charged with multiple counts of child abuse involving the children in their custody. https://t.co/J0sybYQ6E5 — Delmarva Now (@MyDelmarvaNow) January 31, 2018

Police say that the suspects threatened to kill the victims if they told anybody about the abuse. Wright and Joseph are both charged with three counts of the following charges:

first-degree child abuse

second-degree child abuse

first-degree assault

reckless endangerment

neglect of a minor

stalking

use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure

false imprisonment

second-degree assault

On Friday, Maryland State Police were tipped off about the abuses going on in the house and immediately began an investigation. Child services removed the children from the house as soon as the investigation began. The suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning they were taken to the Wicomico County Jail and, at the time of publication, have not appeared in a courtroom.