UPS and the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, also known as EKCEP, have decided to partner up to help UPS in their pursuit to help people get their packages on time. The reason? UPS stated they need employees to get people’s packages to their doors by the next day, which is why they came up with the idea. Through the Kentucky Loop Program, UPS is hiring a handful of part-time workers to take over positions, and in return, work and live in Louisville and have their college paid for.

This covers 112 counties out of the 120 in the state and is even available in the hazard area. The part-time workers will be able to choose from a variety of shift that for their schedule, most often Monday through Friday or Sunday through Thursday, 20 to 25 hours a week.

Through the Loop program, students are able to get two or four-year degree and use it however they want. The area doesn’t necessarily have to benefit UPS in the long run, and one doesn’t owe the company any time once they are done. EKCEP will be offering the position to Eastern Kentuckians, hoping to help them bring unusual skills back home.

The Kentucky Loop program is only open to Kentucky residents who have confirmed and validated their residency in a Kentucky county other than Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Spencer, Henry, Meade, Shelby, and Trimble counties.

Previous UPS Kentucky Loop Programs have included: