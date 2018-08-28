Menu
2019 Farmer's Almanac Read this Next

Farmer's Almanac Predicts A Cold, Snowy Winter
Advertisement
UPS Offering No Tuition and Job Opportunities For Part-Time Employees

UPS and the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, also known as EKCEP, have decided to partner up to help UPS in their pursuit to help people get their packages on time. The reason? UPS stated they need employees to get people’s packages to their doors by the next day, which is why they came up with the idea. Through the Kentucky Loop Program, UPS is hiring a handful of part-time workers to take over positions, and in return, work and live in Louisville and have their college paid for.

This covers 112 counties out of the 120 in the state and is even available in the hazard area. The part-time workers will be able to choose from a variety of shift that for their schedule, most often Monday through Friday or Sunday through Thursday, 20 to 25 hours a week.

Through the Loop program, students are able to get two or four-year degree and use it however they want. The area doesn’t necessarily have to benefit UPS in the long run, and one doesn’t owe the company any time once they are done. EKCEP will be offering the position to Eastern Kentuckians, hoping to help them bring unusual skills back home.

The Kentucky Loop program is only open to Kentucky residents who have confirmed and validated their residency in a Kentucky county other than Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, Spencer, Henry, Meade, Shelby, and Trimble counties.

Previous UPS Kentucky Loop Programs have included:

  • Work at UPS on the night shift in Louisville: Receive 100% tuition, semester/graduation bonuses and book reimbursement at Jefferson Community and Technical College
  • Work at UPS on the day shift in Louisville: Receive $5,250 annually for tuition and books in our Earn & Learn program at Jefferson Community and Technical College
  • Live at The Bellamy, furnished apartments with upscale amenities: Receive up to $7,800 for housing expenses over two years

Watch: Why are people wrapping their car keys in foil?

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was and editor and writer, and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like