Good news for students who are looking for a part-time job during the holidays! The United Parcel Service Inc., also known as UPS, just announced it’s hiring over 100,000 positions for the holiday rush from November through January. Every year UPS delivers extra offers for the holiday season, which is why they create seasonal jobs at their facilities across the country to make things easier for the company and quicker for their customers.

If 100,000 sounds like a huge amount of workers, the total is up 5,000 from last year, when the Atlanta-based company underestimated holiday shipment needs and ended up spending $125 extra to fix delays. The total is also higher than their rival FedEx Corp, which is hiring 55,000 seasonal workers.

The company is looking for full-time and part-time package handlers, package delivery drivers, and driver helpers. All positions are an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in permanent position when the holidays were over, meaning a seasonal job can pretty much open any door!

All these UPS permanent jobs and part-time jobs come with great pay and a benefits package including healthcare and retirement benefits. Part-time employees might also be eligible to receive up to $25,000 in tuition assistance through the company’s ‘Earn and Learn’ program.

Interested job seekers can apply for the season opportunity by visiting UPSjobs.com. All applicants must apply online.