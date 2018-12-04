The US Postal Service announced it will suspend their regular mail delivery, retail services, and administrative office activity on Wednesday, December 5, in honor of the late former president George H.W. Bush.

The White House stated that President Donald Trump will declare Wednesday as “National Day of Mourning” for the country’s 41st president. Family and friend will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington at 11 a.m. for a memorial service. Trump along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter are expected to attend the services.

To honor the life and legacy of President Bush, the Postal Service will observe the National Day of Mourning. Learn how Postal operations will be affected. https://t.co/Mffch7bPCh pic.twitter.com/vG46BsIOpm — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 4, 2018

The USPS posted on their website that it was a way to honor Bush’s vast contributions to the country during his lifetime and consistent with Presidential Proclamation. The Postal Service will provide limited package delivery services on that day to ensure their network remains fluid and does not experience any impacts to their package delivery options that might negatively affect their business partners or customers.

All Postal Service facilities, including the headquarters in Washington, D.C., and area and district administrative offices will be closed. There will be limited circumstances the facility will offer such as accepting drop shipments, Priority Mail Express Mail will be delivered, and mail will still be collected from boxes in front of Post Offices.

US financial markets are also expected to be closed, as well as the US Supreme Court which will postpone arguments. The West Virginia Department of Education will close all public school in observance of the day of mourning as well.

Bush died late Friday at the age of 94. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, to make donations to the George Bush School of Government and Public Services at Texas A&M University. Bush’s death comes after his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, passed away on April 17 at the age of 92.