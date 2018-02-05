“This is my job. It’s not something that I need to be thanked for.”

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Johnson, who is also an Iraq War veteran and a father of four, stepped in when it was time to help. He was one of the many first responders who helped victims of Hurricane Harvey. Johnson was seen carrying two young children from a house and through rising flood waters when a woman waved him down asking for help.





.@CBSThisMorning spoke with the deputy and Iraq war veteran who was photographed as he helped save a family from Harvey’s dangerous flooding pic.twitter.com/H4OpJTv20L — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 29, 2017

On Super Bowl Sunday, Johnson was honored alongside other brave first responders in a powerful ad from Verizon. The ad not only shared images from daring rescues, but also played clips of phone calls made to rescuers thanking them for their service.

Johnson was among those who got a call, which can be heard in its entirety in another video.

Brett Barrett, father of the children in the picture, and his son thanked Johnson for carrying part of the family to safety and keeping their spirits up in the process.

Other heroes who received a call included Lieutenant Jack Ray of the Quincy Fire Department in Illinois.

Three years ago, Ray saved a woman by the name of Cedricka Carver from an apartment fire. In her call, she thanked him not only for saving her life, but the life of her unborn baby.

Ray had no idea that she was pregnant at the time. But thanks to his actions, Carver’s daughter, Mia, is currently four years old.

“Because of you, I was able to graduate with my Master’s degree and I am currently working for my Doctorate degree,” she added.

And who could forget this harrowing video of firefighters in DeKalb County, Ga. catching babies from a burning building?

A firefighter in the department, Captain Jackie Peckrul, also received a call.

“I wanted to speak with the firefighters who saved my husband and my kids,” said a woman with the Raglands family. “I just thought we were trapped in the apartment and I didn’t think we were going to make it at all.”

“I’m so grateful for y’all for catching my babies,” she said. “I wish I could thank each and every one of you personally.”

More of the calls can be heard via a link shared by Verizon.

