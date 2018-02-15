Authorities said 17 people died and more than a dozen others were injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.





Several people remained hospitalized Thursday.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Aaron Feis

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has died after being wounded in a deadly mass shooting Wednesday, the team tweeted early Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that our football family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis,” the team wrote. “He was our assistant football coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories.”

Meadow Pollack, 18

Broward school shooting: Family says missing girl Meadow Pollack has died https://t.co/l3sibJBIqB pic.twitter.com/9Dq3zU2DBk — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) February 15, 2018

The father of Meadow Pollack, who dialed her over and over in hopes of getting her on the phone Wednesday night, told The Palm Beach Post on Thursday that his daughter had died.

An aunt, who did not want to give her name, told the Post that Meadow was “the light of our life.”

“She was beautiful. We all loved her. She had a big family that loved her,” the aunt said.

Jaime Guttenberg

Jaime Guttenberg’s death spawned a “Remember Jaime Guttenberg” Facebook page that included photos of her performing in dance recitals and posing with her fluffy white dog.

Her father, Fred Guttenberg, wrote on Facebook Thursday morning that his daughter died.

“My heart is broken,” Guttenberg wrote. “Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this.”

Jesse Guttenberg also was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was unharmed, according to the Post.

Alyssa Alhadeff

Alyssa Alhadeff’s mother asked that people do something fabulous in her name.

“Alyssa was a talented soccer player, so smart, an amazing personality, incredible creative writer, and all she had to offer the world was love. She believed in people for being so honest,” Lori Alhadeff wrote.

Nicholas Dworet

The coach of high school senior Nicolas Dworet, Andre Bailey of TS Aquatics in Broward County, told the Indianapolis Star that Dworet was among the 17 people killed Wednesday.

He earned an academic scholarship to the University of Indianapolis and planned to join the school’s swim team in the fall, according to the newspaper.

“I’m telling you from the bottom of my heart, he just took his life in his hands and he chiseled and molded his life,” Bailey told the Star, adding that Dworet had vastly improved his swimming in the last two years. “This kid went from being listless and going through the motions to planning ahead and organizing his life.”

Alaina Petty, 14

Local leaders with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote in an email Thursday that Alaina Petty, 14, died in Wednesday’s attack, according to The Daily Universe, the student newspaper for Brigham Young University.

“She was a valiant young member of the Coral Springs Ward,” Area Seventy Stephen E. Thompson wrote, according to the Universe. He also identified one of the injured victims who is also a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints, Madeleine Wilford.

“Both of these girls have been wonderful, righteous young women,” Thompson wrote, according to the Universe. “Our hearts go out to them and their families and we pray for the Comforter to bless them with the peace of feeling our Savior’s love today and in the days to come.”

Alaina’s great-aunt, Claudette McMahon Joshi, asked for prayers on Facebook in the wake of Wednesday’s tragedy.

“There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness,” she wrote.

Martin Duque, 14

Martin Duque’s brother, Miguel, told the Miami Herald that the 14-year-old was missing after Wednesday’s shooting, but he later wrote in an Instagram post that Martin Duque had died.

“Words can not describe my pain,” Miguel Duque wrote. “Martin you’ll be missed buddy. I know you’re in a better place. Duques forever man I love you junior!!!”

On a GoFundMe page created by Miguel Duque, he described his brother as “a very funny kid, outgoing and sometimes really quiet.”

“He was sweet and caring and loved by all his family. Most of all he was my baby brother. My family and I have no words to describe the event that’s has happened on this date, all my prayers to the lost ones.”

Scott Beigel, 35

Biology teacher Scott Beigel was shot down trying to put a locked door between fleeing students and the gunman, the Palm Beach Post reported.

“I thought he was behind me, but he wasn’t,” student Kelsey Friend told ABC News’ Good Morning America. “When he opened the door he had to relock it so we could stay safe but he didn’t get the chance to. I’ve been so thankful he was there to help everybody who did live in that classroom, because he was in the doorway and the door was still open and the shooter probably didn’t know we were in there because Mr. Biegel’s head was laying on the floor. If the shooter went and came into the room, I probably wouldn’t be speaking with you.”