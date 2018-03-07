The 17-year-old Turpin daughter who escaped and alerted police of the harsh conditions to which her parents were allegedly subjecting her and her 12 somehow found a way to post videos to YouTube under an alias, giving the public a new look inside what has become known as the California “torture house.”





According to reports, the girl wrote her own songs describing her horrifying life at home. In one video, she sings the words, “You blame me for everything, you blame me in every way, you blame me for what they say, what they say.”

New look inside the "house of horrors" in California where police say 12 children were starved and tortured for years; 17-year-old posted videos to YouTube under an alias. pic.twitter.com/fUeZIfLa5Q — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 6, 2018

In addition, the daughter also posted videos showing her interacting with the family’s two Maltese-mix dogs, giving a quick glimpse of the rest of the house, where dirt can be seen on the walls and clothes piled on the floor. She also reportedly had a secret Instagram account, on which she posted selfies and photos of singer Justin Bieber. Her most recent video was shared just seven days before she managed to climb out of a window of the home and contact authorities.

After she escaped, police arrested her parents David and Louise Turpin, who are accused of abusing, starving and shackling their 13 children inside of their home. They face 94 years in prison if convicted of the 38 charges pressed against them, including child abuse, torture and false imprisonment. A judge has barred them from having any direct or indirect contact with their children and ordered them to stay at least 100 yards away from them at all times. They have both pleaded not guilty to their alleged crimes and are being held in prison on $12 million bail each.

