Washington Beef LLC has recalled more than 30,000 pounds of meat shipped nationwide, over concerns it may be contaminated with “extraneous materials” such as pieces of plastic. The recall affects ground beef chubs that were produced on December 27, 2018, and have a use or freeze by date of January 20, 2019.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service stated the recall affected approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef and comes after a consumer complained about contamination on February 28, 2019. The material found was not specified.

According to the FSIS, there have been no adverse reactions due to consumption of the beef, but anyone concerned should contact their healthcare provider. The assorted beef products were sold to 27 customers across 13 states including California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. No products that were affected were sold through the company’s direct to consumer sales channel.

What's for dinner? #Recall alert! More than 30,000 pounds of Washington Beef, LLC has been recalled because it may be contaminated with metal or hard plastic, according to the @USDA 🍔🍽️ https://t.co/yAmJyNHGA3 — Tammie Fields (@tammiefields) March 6, 2019

Health experts are concerned some products may be frozen inside consumers’ freezers and are asking those who purchased the beef not to consume them. The package affected has the establishment number “EST. 235” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The following products have been recalled:

Double R Ranch 100% ground beef 1 lb. 90% lean/10% fat

Double R Ranch 100% ground beef 1 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 90% lean/10 % fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 1 lb. 80% lean/20% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 90% lean/10% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 85% lean/15% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 80% lean/20% fat

St. Helens 100% ground beef 3 lb. 71% lean/27% fat

Double R Ranch course ground beef chubs 10 lb. 80/20 (for institutional use only)

SRF American wagyu beef fine ground beef chubs

Beef boneless ground chuck blend smoked

The recalled comes after JBS Tolleson beef recalled over 5 million pounds of beef in 2018, due to salmonella fears. In November, the company also recalled over 99,000 pounds of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination.

For questions about the Washington Beef recall you can visit the USDA website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov.