Texas Firefighters are breaking the internet again, but this time, with the help of adorable baby humans! Yes, the Waxahachie Fire Department is “alerting” the public not to drink the water at their fire station, after four of them became new dads in just one year. The total amount of babies? Fifteen! 14 firefighters and their wives have a total of seven boys and eight girls. Safe to say they had their own baby boom this year, huh?

The Waxahachie Fire-Rescue Department shared a picture of the heroes holding their children, all in adorable matching onesies. The youngest is just 6 weeks old and the oldest is 18 years old. The mothers are now planning a future photoshoot of the firefighters will all babies together. I mean, let’s be honest, who doesn’t like firefighter calendars? Add some babies in there, and you’ll sell them in no time!

Of the 51 people working in the department, 14 of them have newborns, and one firefighter even has twins! Users online were commenting on how he must have had a bit too much to drink, stating, “One guy must have drank a lot of it… he’s holding 2!!!” Oh social media, gotta love it!

The photo has been shared more than 1,000 times, showing how things happen unexpectedly. The firemen and their families said the “baby boom” has created a tighter bond within the department since they are all in the same line of work. The families share a lot of the same problems and concerns when it comes to the home front, so when they come to work they get to share that with their second family. Safe to say these families already have their Christmas card’s set, everyone in the City of Waxahachie should receive one automatically. Can this become a challenge? I’m looking at you police officers.