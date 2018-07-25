Menu
Eric Stagno Naked Planet Fitness Read this Next

Naked Man Arrested at Planet Fitness Thought it was Judgment Free Zone
Advertisement
'Wicked Tuna' Star Nicholas 'Duffy' Fudge, dead at 28 Remickgendron

Wicked Tuna star Nicholas S. “Duffy” Fudge died last week at the age of 28. Fudge was a cast member on the National Geographic Channel’s reality series about commercial tuna fisherman.

National Geographic confirmed Fudge’s death July 22, 2018, on social media. Along with Pilgrim Studios, who produced the show, the network stated they were saddened to learn about his passing. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. Fudge appeared on both “Wicked Tuna” and the show’s spin-off series, Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.

Read More: ‘Pawn Shop’ Richard Harrison Dies, History Channel Responds

According to an obituary posted by Fudge’s family on the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home website, the reality television show star died “unexpectedly” on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Fudge’s obituary comments on his passion for outdoors, his adventurous spirit, and unique fishing skills, which he began to explore as a child with his grandfather and father.

Prior to his death, the reality star was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and arrested on March 28 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Fudge was also cited for crossing a solid line and allegedly having an open container of alcohol. Fudge was later discharged and the case was under investigation.

His cause of death has yet to be announced.

Read More:Celebrity Deaths in 2018: Looking Back at the Legends We Lost

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was and editor and writer, and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like