A farmer in Croatia finally had enough of people parking on his land to visit a flea market nearby.

Every Sunday, vendors and visitors park their cars on Pavao Bedeković’s farmland, despite his repeated pleas for them to stop.

Last Sunday, Bedeković taught them a lesson simply by going to work. With his tractor, he prepped the field for corn, plowing rows in between two rows of parked cars.

You can see how it all went down in the video below.

According to the news site 24 Sata, Bedeković helped the cars get back on the road. Some car owners complained to police that their automobiles were damaged. The police response: He told you not to park there, so what’d you expect?

We’ll see if they come back next Sunday.

The bottom line: Don’t mess with a farmer.