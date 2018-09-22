Menu
Texas Woman Tornado Bathtub Read this Next

Texas Tornado Rips Woman From Home in a Bathtub, She Survives
Advertisement

A farmer in Croatia finally had enough of people parking on his land to visit a flea market nearby.

Every Sunday, vendors and visitors park their cars on Pavao Bedeković’s farmland, despite his repeated pleas for them to stop.

Last Sunday, Bedeković taught them a lesson simply by going to work. With his tractor, he prepped the field for corn, plowing rows in between two rows of parked cars.

You can see how it all went down in the video below.

According to the news site 24 Sata, Bedeković helped the cars get back on the road. Some car owners complained to police that their automobiles were damaged. The police response: He told you not to park there, so what’d you expect?

We’ll see if they come back next Sunday.

The bottom line: Don’t mess with a farmer.

Read More: The Farmer’s Almanac Is Calling for a Freezing Winter

Wide Open Country About the author:
Wide Open Country is the new media platform for country music and the country lifestyle. We believe that country music is more than music – it’s a way of life. Based in Austin, Texas, Wide Open Country provides content that covers country music – from the mainstream to the alternative ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Country

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like