Menu
Walmart Spying on Customers Read this Next

Walmart Could Start Spying on Employee and Customer Conversations
Advertisement

A young fisherman in South Carolina recently made an incredible and very unexpected catch. He reeled in a purse that was stolen 25 years earlier.

According to ABC News, Ben Myers took his young relative, Brodie Brooks, out fishing on Lake Hartwell. Brooks thought for sure that he was reeling in a huge fish. Turns out, Brooks caught a woman’s purse which had been taken quarter-century earlier. Coincidentally, Meyers actually knew the purse’s owner.

April Bolt is a friend of the family. Myers had reportedly not seen her in 10 years. And here he was, returning her long-missing purse.

Considering it’s been at the bottom of a lake for 25 years, Bolt’s purse was still in good shape.

So what did they find inside? Among other personal items, they found pictures, a tube of lipstick, and credit cards still mostly intact.

Courtesy of April Bolt

“I couldn’t believe it. I was lost for words,” Bolt said to ABC News. “You never think you’d see it again.” Bolt figured that the thief had snatched the cash and then tossed the purse in the lake.

READ MORE: Texas Fisherman Reels in a Lost Wallet After 45 Years

The photographs aren’t perfect, but they’re still oddly well-preserved. Actually, all the purse’s contents are well-preserved, which begs the question: what kind of bag is this and where can we get one?

Now Watch: How to Make a DIY Fishing Rod Holder

Wide Open Country About the author:
Wide Open Country is the new media platform for country music and the country lifestyle. We believe that country music is more than music – it’s a way of life. Based in Austin, Texas, Wide Open Country provides content that covers country music – from the mainstream to the alternative ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Country

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like