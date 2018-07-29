Menu
Giant Morel Mushroom Read this Next

Is This a Record-Breaking Missouri Morel Mushroom?
Advertisement
Historic Candy Wrappers

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and for Chicagoan Eric Nordstrom, that’s especially true. As DNA Info reports, Nordstrom recently uncovered a trove of Depression-era candy wrappers and boxes from a plenum — an air circulation chamber — under the balcony seating of Chicago’s historic Congress Theater, which is in the midst of a massive overhaul since closing in 2013.

Along with the wrappers, Nordstrom found cigarettes packages, ticket stubs, matchbooks, hand-drawn schematics and a “ghost viewer.” How many brands do you recognize? The candy wrappers under the balcony seating.

historic-candy
Facebook: Eric J. Nordstrom

Nordstrom said of his find,

“This is a rare opportunity to explore a movie palace, largely unaltered since it was built. The plenums should have been frequently cleaned. That didn’t happen here, but it certainly worked to my advantage since a time capsule containing decades worth of refuse was left behind for me to document and in some ways, connect with the people from the past.”

historic-candy-wrappers
Facebook: Eric J. Nordstrom

A drink ticket for 100 free drinks! If only this existed today.

historic-candy-wrappers
Facebook: Eric J. Nordstrom

And apart from the food, here are a few other interesting and nostalgic finds. The ghost viewers are a silly treat.

historic-candy-wrappers
Facebook: Eric J. Nordstrom

How creepy is the design on this cigarette box?

historic-candy-wrappers
Facebook: Eric J. Nordstrom

And a snippet of this 1926 newspaper — how cool!

historic-candy-wrappers
Facebook: Eric J. Nordstrom

Nordstrom is the founder of Urban Remains, a group located in West Town that reclaims and sells artifacts, antiques and oddities salvaged from historic industrial, commercial and residential structures. Urban Remains’ more than 10,000 online offerings date from the mid-1800s to the late 1960s, the majority of which have been recovered from sites inside Chicago.

During previous “excavations” of the theater, the urban archaeologist Nordstrom uncovered a number of newspapers dating to the weeks before the Congress Theater’s Sept. 5, 1926 opening, as well as hot dog wrappers and discarded tools.

Wide Open Eats About the author:
Wide Open Eats is a place celebrating honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, featuring food of every kind and regional style.
View More Articles

Wide Open Eats

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like