Arizona police have said they will investigate after a viral Facebook post showed a grandmother allegedly bruised after an encounter with a police officer.





“On the night of Feb 14th, my sweet, 84 year old Grandmother was assaulted by Mesa Police Department,” wrote Ashlee Hahn on Facebook. “She is recovering from her 4th stroke & is confused, cognitively impaired & barely physically able to stand on her own because of uncontrollable shaking.”

Hahn explained the grandmother encountered officers with the Mesa Police Department when they were called to conduct a wellness check on another family member. Despite the officers being asked to leave the grandmother alone as she was in a “very fragile state,” the request was reportedly ignored and the grandmother was forced out of the home.

Hahn accused the officers of handling her grandmother roughly, saying they held onto her tight enough to leave bruises. When her grandmother was unable to control her shaking, she was reportedly slammed “head first on the asphalt” and then arrested when she regained consciousness.

The situation was made worse, she said, when they told her mother that the injuries came after her grandmother “slipped.”

The grandmother was then cited for obstruction later at the hospital.

“If this was your grandmother, what would you do?” she asked. “Mesa police department needs to be held accountable. This woman is my hero. I am absolutely livid.”

The Mesa Police Department has since responded to the post, which went viral.

The department said it “was made aware” of the post, according to AZ Central. They stated that an investigation was also underway.