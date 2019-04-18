Menu
Couple Found Passed Out In Van As Naked Toddler Wandered Naked Through IHOP Parking Lot Read this Next

Couple Found Passed Out In Van As Naked Toddler Wandered Naked Through IHOP Parking Lot
Advertisement
Clown Murder Florida Woman

A trial date has been set in Florida for a woman accused of dressing up like a clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.

A Palm Beach County circuit judge on Wednesday set the first-degree murder trial of 55-year-old Sheila Keen-Warren to begin Jan. 31, 2020. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 and extradited from Virginia, where she lived with husband Michael Warren.

Officials say Warren’s then-wife, Marlene Warren, was shot in the face in May 1990 by a clown delivering carnations and balloons. Investigators say new DNA testing led to Keen-Warren’s arrest.

Several witnesses told detectives Sheila Keen and Michael Warren were having an affair before the killing, which they both denied. They married in 2002.

Keen-Warren denies the killing. Michael Warren has not been charged.

Watch: TOP 6 SELF-DEFENSE HANDGUNS FOR WOMEN

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like