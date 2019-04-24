Menu
Nicolas Cage’s Ex-Wife is Demanding Spousal Support After Being Married For Just 4 Days Read this Next

Nicolas Cage's Ex-Wife is Demanding Spousal Support After Being Married For 4 Days
Advertisement
Woman Died Meat Grinder

Authorities say a woman was killed when she fell into a meat grinder at a processing plant in northern Pennsylvania.

It’s not clear what caused the accident at the Economy Locker Storage Company in Muncy.

The Lycoming County coroner’s office says 35-year-old Jill Greninger apparently fell around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Her body was found by a co-worker who heard strange noises coming from the commercial machine.

Authorities say Greninger may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the fatal accident.
Company officials have not responded to media requests for comment.

The death is being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Watch: Undercover Cops Posing as Drug Buyers Arrested by Undercover Cops Posing as Drug Dealers

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like