The North Pole's temperature just soared to above freezing — and scientists are very concerned
Actress Jennifer Lawrence, featured in a just released cover story by Vanity Fair, veered into the subject of politics and notably criticized Hillary Clinton for “chastising Trump supporters” during the 2016 election, calling the tactic “disgusting.”


Even though Lawrence said in a separate interview recently that she felt “helpless,” “scared” and “devastated” when the reality that Donald Trump would become the president of the United States set in, she has since assigned blame to Democrats and Hillary Clinton for “laughing” at the “plight” of people who voted for Trump by “chastising” them.

“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me. Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump,” she said. “You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

Lawrence did not specifically name Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark as an example of such chastisement, but it was a generalization made over the course of her campaign that offended people and was played on loop.

The actress, who is from Kentucky, said she thinks Trump’s appeal is being “a big powerful man in a nice suit, pointing at you and going, ‘I’m going to make you rich.’”

While Lawrence admitted that being a celebrity who talks politics is “not [a] wise” career choice, she said her view on that “f***ing changed” when Trump was sworn in.

“I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics. Twenty-five percent of America identifies as liberal and I need more than 25 percent of America to go see my movies,” she said. “It’s not wise, career-speaking, to talk about politics. When Donald Trump got sworn into office, that fucking changed.”

Lawrence announced that she will take a year off from acting to focus on grassroots activism.

