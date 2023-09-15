Adam Sandler Announces 25 Dates For Upcoming ‘I Miss You’ Tour

Comedian/actor Adam Sandler is taking center stage again, this time on a 25-date tour through North America, seemingly just because he misses us.

After all, the tour is official called the I Miss You Tour. The laughs kicks off Oct. 12 in Vancouver, Canada.

Adam Sandler attends the 2nd Annual Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala at Citizen News Hollywood on June 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

“Let’s have some fun,” Sandler, 57, wrote in an Instagram post announcing the tour. Above the caption is a trailer that shows the comedian playing the guitar, taking some crowd selfies and just generally yucking it up.

Per People:

“The latest run of shows follows the Uncut Gems actor’s Adam Sandler LIVE gigs, which concluded in April. The I Missed You Tour — which is produced by Live Nation — features stops in Portland, San Jose, Toronto, Memphis, Salt Lake City, Rochester, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, and beyond — with a final date on Dec. 12 in Denver. “Live Nation ticket presale kicks off at 12 p.m. local time on Thursday, with a Ticketmaster general sale starting at 12 p.m. local time on Friday.”

Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in front of friends and fellow actors back in May.

“I feel like everyone who came and spoke up there, I think we all truly love each other,” he said. “We have each other’s backs for life. People always would ask me those bad reviews you get, how does that make you feel, like s—? It really doesn’t. I think the reason I get to say it didn’t hurt me is because so many of you guys in this room made me feel great about what we’ve done together.”