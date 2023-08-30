Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Bob Barker: ‘Loved Him Kicking the Crap Out of Me’

Bob Barker is best known for his role as longtime host of the iconic game show The Price is Right.

Videos by Rare

But actor Adam Sandler remembers him most for bringing joy to Sandler’s smash hit film Happy Gilmore, in which Barker made a cameo and portrayed Gilmore’s golfing partner. He also beat up Gilmore in a scene from the 1996 film.

Barker died on August 26 at the age of 99.

“The man. The myth. The best,” Sandler, 56, wrote on social media of their scene together. “Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me.

“He will be missed by everyone I know. Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us! pic.twitter.com/hhZvYAQUK3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) August 26, 2023

Barker played himself in the movie, playing alongside Gilmore, a hockey-player-turned-golfer, in the for the fictional Pepsi Pro-Am. Things weren’t going so well on the golf course when the pair came to blows.

“I don’t want a piece of you,” Barker said in the movie. “I want the whole thing.”

Gilmore then responds with a mention of Barker’s game show.

“The price is wrong, b–ch,” Gilmore said, before Barker delivers a swift kick to his face.

Per the New York Post:

“Barker — who is also remembered for his work as an outspoken animal rights activist — was an 18-time Daytime Emmy award-winner as well as a recipient of an Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1995.

“‘Bob Barker was a Daytime television mainstay for generations [who] helped to define the game show genre, cementing the ‘Price is Right’ as a powerhouse format that has remained essentially unchanged for more than half a century,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Art and Sciences, said to The Post. “You don’t mess with perfection. His championship of the craft and for animal welfare were equal in their exuberance. His presence will be missed greatly by the Emmy community.'”