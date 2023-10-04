Adored Musician Dead At 44

Jon Kennedy, the original bassist for the British heavy metal band Cradle of Filth has reportedly died at the age of 44. Kennedy reportedly died in a tragic car accident at A55 near Broughton in Wales.

The accident occurred last week on the A55 near Broughton in Wales.

Kennedy joined Cradle of Filth in 1994 and remained with the band for about a year. During his time with the band, he made a lasting impact.

The band, formed in Suffolk in 1991, evolved from black metal to a more “produced” amalgam of gothic metal, symphonic metal, and other metal genres. Their lyrical themes often draw from Gothic literature, poetry, mythology, and horror films.

Dani Filth, the frontman of Cradle of Filth, led emotional tributes to Kennedy.

“He was a great bassist and singer who filled in for Cradle at a time of such magical import, mayhem, and mischief,” Filth said according to The Sun.

He also recalled fond memories of staying at Kennedy’s mother’s house in Wales in 1995, where they would often play pranks on each other. “He will be missed! Farewell, my old friend,” Filth added.

