Adult Film Star Dead at 43

Cindy Taylor, an adult film star better known as Jesse Jane, passed away this week at the age of 43.

The actress and her boyfriend were both found dead in their home in Oklahoma. Police have stated that there does not seem to be any foul play involved, and the apparent cause of death is an overdose.

Jane was born in Texas and started her career in modeling. In 2003, she made her adult film debut and also appeared in shows such as “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding”, “Starsky and Hutch”, and “Entourage”.

Cindy retired from the adult film industry in 2007.

Rest in peace!

Adult film actresses Jesse Jane arrives at the 26th Annual Nightclub & Bar Convention and Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Centeron March 9, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)

