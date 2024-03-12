Airbnb To Ban Indoor Security Cameras Used For Rentals

Airnbnb has come under fire for allowing indoor security cameras inside some of its rental units, so the company has decided to do something about it.

Beginning April 30, Airnbnb will ban such cameras, officials announced. The rental app stated the move is being made to protect renters’ privacy.

Granted, security cameras inside rental units is a good idea when it comes to figuring out damages, crimes, etc. But it also creates a privacy issue, as some renters claim.

Airbnb cameras have been permitted in common areas such as hallways and living rooms. Previously, have been allowed to indicate they had cameras in the unit and specify where they were. The new rule will forbid any of that.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts,” Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said in a statement announcing the policy.

The company is taking action after numerous reports surfaced of Airbnb renters finding hidden cameras.

This new policy, of course, will still allow outside cameras — but hosts have to specify their purpose and location within the listing.

CBS News reports:

“Advances in technology have heightened concerns about consumer privacy, with the Federal Trade Commission among the agencies sounding the alarm about the myriad ways that personal information is collected and sold to third-party vendors.

“Vexing for some travelers, use of security cameras at Airbnb listings was spoofed in a recent episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which suggested travelers were being watched from a toilet.

“In a more serious vein related to privacy and travel, a Royal Caribbean cruise worker was arrested earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after allegedly hiding cameras inside bathrooms of passenger cabins to spy on guests.”