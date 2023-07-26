Alabama Executes Man By Lethal Injection For 2001 Beating Death Of A Woman

Alabama executed a man on Friday for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumed lethal injections after two failed executions prompted the governor to order an internal review of procedures.

Alabama inmate James Barber was put to death yesterday, the first execution for the state since Governor Kay Ivey paused executions last fall over technical issues.

Barber was put to death for the 2001 murder of Dorothy Epps. Epps, who was 75 years old at the time of the incident, had been beaten to death by Barber with a claw hammer. Barber had beaten the old lady to death over her purse.

Ivey had paused executions after prison workers had difficulties finding veins in the arms of two inmates who were to die from lethal injection. In one case, state workers had poked an inmate’s veins for an hour before they found a vein by which to administer the lethal injection. After a quality control review, Ivey permitted executions to continue. Barber’s lawyers had filed with the courts to block the execution, claiming Alabama showed it was unable “to carry out a lethal injection execution in a constitutional manner.”

Barber apologized to Epps’ family while preparing to die. “I want to tell the Epps’ family I love them. I’m sorry for what happened,” he told the victim’s family. “No words would fit how I feel.” Barber also told the witnesses and the governor that he forgave them for his execution.

Most murders committed annually in the United States are from handguns, and overwhelmingly from illegally-owned, concealed handguns during gang-related violence in cities. After illegal handguns, blunt objects (hammers, bats, etc.) were the fourth-most common method of murder in 2022, behind knives and fists/feet. “Assault weapons” – which are common semiautomatic rifles with a military-like appearance – ranked last, with about half as many deaths as falling out of bed, and a third of deaths caused by falling down stairs.