Alabama Man Arrested After Police Discover Dogfighting Ring

An Alabama has been arrested and taken into custody after local authorities said they discovered 35 dogs on his property, along with the remains of dogs and other animals.

Videos by Rare

Clifford Sheppard, 44, was running a dogfighting operation out of Plantersville, police said. He has been charged with eight counts of animal cruelty, 27 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and a separate count of dogfighting.

Authorities investigate the property of Clifford Sheppard in Plantersville, Alabama. (WSFA)

Police documents said that Sheppard subjected the dogs to “cruel mistreatment,” operating a dogfighting ring and placing heavy chains around their necks, per WSFA.

From the sounds of things, law enforcement had been conducting an investigation into rumors of the operation, which was discovered late last week.

Sheppard is now in Autauga County jail with his bail set at $483,000, the outlet reported.

Police said 35 dogs were found on the Alabama property of Clifford Sheppard. (WSFA)

The dogs on his property were rescued and taken to a Birmingham animal shelter, WSFA reported.

Neither the news outlet nor local authorities have identified what types of dogs were on the property or used in the dogfighting operation. However, video images showed several pit bulls on the property.