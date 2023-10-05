Alabama Man Named Michael Myers Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Halloween season is always a time for the name Michael Myers to come creeping up. But those are the movies. Nobody wants him to be real.

Unfortunately, a Mobile, Alabama, man who shares the frightening character’s namesake has been accused of being a major creep himself.

The real life Michael Myers, 33, was arrested by the MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for allegedly possessing child pornography and sex abuse of a child, as relayed by WALA.

The news outlet reported that Myers is “facing five counts of possessing child pornography, one count of producing pornography with minors and one count of sex abuse of a child younger than 12.”

Myers is currently in custody, awaiting a bond hearing set for Friday, Oct. 6, court records show.

Conan Daily added:

“Aside from Mobile, Myers has lived in other parts of Alabama including Fairhope, Baldwin County. … The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office did not release other details about the suspect and his alleged crimes.” Michael Trent Myers (©Mobile County Sheriff's Office)



Conan Daily added: “The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) of the U.S. Department of Justice started ICAC in 1998. It is a network of 61 coordinated task forces representing more than 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to prevent internet crimes against children.”