Rising Alabama Basketball Star Dead At 17

The rising star basketball athlete, Caleb White, passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency while at school.

Caleb was 17 years old at the time and had already been making a name for himself on the basketball court. He played for the Pinson Valley High School basketball team. Caleb was in his senior year and had made his way to Number 3 in the state of Alabama for point guard, and Number 43 in the nation, as reported by ABC.

As a junior, Caleb was averaging 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.9 steals, per game for Pinson Valley. At the time of the incident, Caleb was a senior. On that fateful day, Caleb was out on the court training for the sport he was so gifted in after lunch, around 1:15 pm. To everyone’s horror and dismay, the young man went down while training. As reported by AL.com, the team administered ‘life saving procedures’ to the best of their ability until the paramedics arrived.

AHSAA Saddened by Death of ⁰Pinson Valley Senior Caleb White https://t.co/mOvFmbSDRI pic.twitter.com/c0bUVokyr3 — AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) August 11, 2023

Caleb was then taken quickly to the St Vincent’s East hospital in Birmingham Alabama where he was pronounced dead at 2:23 pm. It was reported that Caleb suffered cardiac arrest, however it is still unclear what led to the heart attack.

Whatever the case, the promising star will be missed by many. As reported by the New York Post, the young man’s grandfather shared: “Our whole family was really looking forward to his upcoming senior season and afterwards, playing for a D-1 school and then perhaps the NBA. But…..it wasn’t meant to be.” He further added: “You see, everything that happens, happens on time, because God wouldn’t allow it to happen, if it wasn’t on time. And so it was with Caleb. We all have an appointment with God, one that you can’t reschedule.” Our prayers go out to the White family after the loss of such an exceptional individual and talented athlete.