Guess not everyone’s prepared for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Alex Trebek’s dry wit made for an entertaining show on a recent episode of “Jeopardy!” when contestants completely bombed an entire football related category. While smart enough to make it onto the game show, it was clear that these three contenders had no idea about even the basic questions about the sport Trebek throughout, and he mocked them mercilessly.





When none blanked completely on what an “option play” was, Trebek joked, “I can tell you guys are big football fans.”

Nothing makes me smile more than watching these poor Jeopardy contestants flop while trying to answer sports questions — specifically football questions for the Super Bowl #SuperBowl52 pic.twitter.com/YJmBfanfbn — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) February 1, 2018

“Do you think we should go to commercial?” said Trebek, deadpan, after the contestants failed the second question, much to the laughter of the audience. Trebek could have been speaking a different language for how badly the trio similarly bombed the next two questions, leading him to skip to the final “Talkin’ Football” clue before any of them could choose it.

“Let’s look at the $1000 clue,” teasing, “Just for the fun of it.”

With the final complicated clue — they were asked to figure out the names of a defensive line that took the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl — Trebek said sarcastically, “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die.”

Spoiler alert: Alex Trebek is still alive and well.

This happens to be the second “Jeopardy!” gaffe to have audiences laughing in the last month.

On the New Year’s Day episode of the popular game show, Trebek hilariously struck down the dreams of a contestant who thought he’d aced a rap-related question. Contestant Nick was quick to answer when the contestants received the following clue, “A song by Coolio from ‘Dangerous Minds’ goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.” Nick’s answer referred to a mashup of the rap song “Gangsta’s Paradise” and novel “Paradise Lost,” but it turned out he’d made an unfortunate mistake.

“Our judges have re-evaluated one of your responses a few moments ago, Nick,” Trebek said to an increasingly disappointed Nick “You said ‘Gangster’s’ instead of ‘Gangsta’s’ on that song by Coolio, so we take $3,200 away from you. You are now in second place.” The once cheerful Nick’s smile quickly turned upside down.

It’s a good thing Nick’s smarts could help him in different rounds, because although down, he didn’t stay out, going on to win the episode.

The clip of the moment was shared on Twitter by “The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. with the caption, “Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all,” he said. “In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy.”

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

A lesson indeed.

