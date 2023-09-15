Alex Trebek’s Former Home Demolished

The $6 million home in which late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek lived for 30 years has been demolished, per multiple reports. The home was located in Studio City, California.

Videos by Rare

L.A.-based real estate agent Emily Trebek, Alex’s daughter, put the home on the market in January 2022, a little more than a year after Alex died, with an asking price of $7 million. It eventually did sell, in May 2022, for $6.45 million. According to court records, that was triple the $2.15 million Trebek paid for the house in 1991.

The late Alex Trebek shows off the bathroom in his home. (Jeopardy/Instagram)

But now, it’s been demolished and Jeopardy fans are apparently fairly upset, based on their comments on social media.

Per TV Insider:

“Trebek shared the 1923-built, Mediterranean-style home with his wife, Jean, and took great pride in fixing it up and making repairs. Sitting on 1.5 acres in Fryman Estates, the property spanned 10,000 square feet and included five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a handful of lavish living spaces.

Alex Trebek’s home came with a built-in movie theater. (Compass.com)

“It also boasted a two-story entry with dual staircases, a lounge under a dramatic rotunda, a gold-and-white wet bar, a media room with a library and movie theater, and a garden featuring a guesthouse, fountain, and swimming pool with a slide.”

Alex Trebek’s former home sits in ruins. (JBoard.tv)

One fan’s response on the Jeopardy Reddit forum: “Noooooooooooo. I fondly remember him telling a story about blowing the leaves off the roof of this house w Michael Strahan. RIP Legend. Alex loved doing home repairs on this place, that was his ‘thing.'”

Another wrote: “Normally, I wouldn’t be that upset, but he put so much work into that house.”

