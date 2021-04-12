Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the least effective members of Congress, according to a new study that was conducted by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking. The nonpartisan is a joint project of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia. AOC introduced a total of 21 bills in which the center defines as ‘substantive.’ Her legislation received no action and committees, no floor votes, and none became law, according to the center.

Alan Wiseman, a Vanderbilt Political scientist and co-director of the center stated, “She introduced a lot of bills, but she was not successful at having them receive any sort of action in committee or beyond committee and if they can’t get through committee they cannot pass the House.”

Study Declares AOC One of the Least Effective Members of Congress

He continued, “It’s clear that she was trying to get her legislative agenda moving and engage with the lawmaking process,” Wiseman added “But she wasn’t as successful as some other members were — even among [other] freshmen — at getting people to pay attention to her legislation.”

AOC Was ranked 230th out of 240 Democrats. Among the 19 Democrat lawmakers from New York State, she was ranked last. Among the bills that failed were the federal overhaul of public housing, a mandate to provide full public benefits to illegal aliens, and a ban on fracking. Other lawmakers that made the list include Rep. Ilhan Omar who sponsored 33 bills, earning her 214th place. Rep. Rashida Tlaib saw three of her bills advance into committee, with one ultimately becoming law, she was ranked 92nd. As far as a senate, Kristen Gillibrand was put in place 39 out of 45, but none of the substantive bills she proposed became law. Chuck Schumer was placed at 33.

Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Westchester Rep. Nita Lowey, who retired in 2020 after 32 years in Congress, was declared the House’s most successful Democrat in her final term. Out of the 29 major bills she introduced, 7 became law. Carolyn Maloney followed behind her as the Chamber’s third most effective Democrat.

Advertisement

Among Republicans, Syracuse’s John Katko had six of his substantive bills passed in the house, but none of them became law despite him being in the minority. He was the highest-rated New York GOPer and was ranked 3rd overall among his other colleagues. Tom Reed, a Republican, scored the lowest of State GOP lawmakers who completed the successful full-term but was placed 45th out of 2005, with 11 substantive bills sponsored and successfully one becoming law.