The coronavirus has exposed the worst in people. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing everyone to be accountable in social distancing, suddenly peoples’ worst traits are all coming out. And for Alexis Danilo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she experienced such a situation at the Di Bruno Bros grocery store.

Shopper Alexis Danilo was minding her own business when 27-year-old Jacqueline Mcbride bumped into her. Danilo acted as anyone should, especially during a pandemic, and naturally backed away as far as she could. Keep in mind, pandemic or not, an initial reaction to anyone bumping into you might be you pulling away immediately. Nevertheless, Danilo wasn’t backing away because she was trying to insult Mcbride, she was simply backing away because she’s doing her duty in social distancing!

Before Danilo could even justify why she backed away (not that she needed to), Mcbride immediately became defensive and started some sort of social distancing dispute. “I don’t have the disease,” Mcbride said, not pulling back from Danilo either. Danilo stood up for herself and her safety by replying, “That’s rude, there’s a pandemic going on,” trying to explain that it had nothing to do with Mcbride personally, but with a citizen’s duty to remain social distancing.

Next thing you know, Mcbride committed a simple assault that got her arrested by the Philadelphia police. She pulled down her own face mask and spit on Danilo. Yes, she completely defeated the purpose of face masks being protective masks in the first place. She even tried physically fighting Danilo.

Thankfully, the Philadelphia Police Department stepped in and arrived at the scene, arresting Mcbride. Apparently, this also isn’t the first time that this woman spits on someone. This Philadelphia woman had previously done the same thing to a male employee at the same grocery store. Horrifying.

The coronavirus pandemic has truly amplified peoples’ true colors. Mcbride was already wearing a mask, so why defeat the whole purpose of disinfectants selling out, wearing face masks in public, social distancing around other people, and following a stay-at-home order? I can’t tell if the pandemic is making this serial spitter act crazy or if the pandemic is exposing how crazy she might’ve always been.