Alleged Robber Dead After Shootout With Police in Safeway Parking Lot

Police shot and killed an armed man suspected of multiple robberies in Vancouver, Washington.

The man brandished a firearm as he tried to make his getaway and died as a result of exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store, police said.

Per KGW8:

“At around 5:30 p.m., a detective with the Vancouver Police Department spotted a person driving on East Mill Plain Boulevard. Police recognized the man as a suspect wanted for multiple armed robberies, according to a statement from police.

The Safeway parking lot where a suspect alleged shot at police before being killed. (KGW8)

“Detectives reported seeing the man park and enter the Safeway at East Mill Plain Boulevard and North Andresen Road. Minutes later, as the man left the Safeway and spotted officers, police said he dropped a bag of items, displayed a gun and ran west through the parking lot.

“According to Vancouver police, the man fired at responding officers and three Vancouver police detectives and one Clark County Sheriff’s deputy returned fire. The man was shot. Medical aid was provided, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified him as Joshua James Wilson, age 43.“

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Video of the incident was captured by a bystander near the Safeway parking lot. (KGW8)

A witness who recorded the drama told KGW8 that the suspect pulled out a gun and ran upon exiting the Safeway.

“The three Vancouver police officers and a Clark County deputy who were involved in the incident were placed on leave, which is standard protocol,” the outlet reported.

Investigators check out the scene following a fatal shooting at a Safeway parking lot. (KGW8)