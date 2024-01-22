Alleged Stalker Arrested Outside Taylor Swift’s New York Home

An alleged stalker that had been reportedly ‘lurking’ outside of Taylor Swift’s apartment building in New York City has been arrested, New York Police claim. The man reportedly knocked on Swift’s door, and was later arrested on the same street as Swift’s residence.

The Independent reports on this situation…

A man was arrested near Taylor Swift’s New York apartment after police received a report of a disorderly person on Saturday. Police did not confirm if an attempted break-in happened at the pop star’s home, but officers had made an arrest of a man on the same street, where they were told he tried to open a door to a building, a NYPD spokesperson told the Associated Press. The same man was charged on an unrelated warrant out of Brooklyn in 2017 for allegedly failing to answer a summons, the spokesperson reportedly said. It was unclear if Ms Swift was home at the time, but she had travelled to the Buffalo, New York area ahead of a Kansas City Chiefs game where Travis Kelce played against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL playoff. The identity of the man has yet to be released. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/man-arrested-taylor-swift-new-york-b2482592.html

Could this be a disgruntled NFL fan who simply got tired of Swift’s prominence on NFL broadcasts this season?

In all seriousness, we pray for Swift’s safety. While she may be annoying, nobody deserved to live in fear.