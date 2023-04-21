Allegedly Drunk Delta Passenger Accused of Kissing Flight Attendant

A man who was flying to Alaska on a Delta flight has been accused of giving a male flight attendant a drunken (and unwanted) kiss on the neck and smashing a tray that was carrying the captain’s meal.

Other than that, he was the model passenger.

Actually, he may have been trouble before the accusations took place, we’re not really sure. All we’ve been told is that David Alan Burk, 61, was flying first class when the alleged incidents happened.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the New York Post, Burk was responsible for a “level 2 security threat” after failing to be delivered the red wine Delta first-class passengers are promised upon takeoff. The flight originated in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

The flight attendant, identified only as “T.C.,” reportedly said he “ran out of time” before takeoff to give Burk the wine, but fully intended to do so after the plane had made its full ascent.

Apparently, Burk received his wine eventually and was pleased about it. But per the document obtained by the Post, things got rocky after that as Burk made his way to the restroom.

“Burk stood next to T.C. and told him, ‘Oh, you’re so beautiful,’” the affidavit states, via the Post.

“T.C. smiled and politely said, ‘Thank you.’ Burk then asked, ‘Can I have a kiss?’ T.C. replied, ‘No, thank you,’ to which Burk then said, ‘Okay, well on the neck then,’”

Again, the flight attendant never gave his consent.

“While the plane was in flight, Burk then grabbed T.C.’s neck, pulling him toward Burk, and purposefully kissed T.C.’s neck,” the document reads. “T.C. stated he was ‘very uncomfortable and caught off-guard’ by what Burk had just done.”

The flight attendant had taken refuge when other crew members reported to him that Burk “had just broken the tray and plate containing the captain of the plane’s meal, which had not been served yet,” the affidavit reads.

Once the flight landed in Anchorage, Burk reportedly told FBI agents that he didn’t remember any of what he was accused of doing,

“When asked if Burk kissed T.C., Burk stated, ‘I never kissed anybody,’” according to the affidavit, via the Post. “When asked if Burk recalled breaking a plate on a tray filled with food, Burk stated, ‘I didn’t even eat on that flight.’

“When it was clarified that the plate of food and tray that was broken was near or on the cart located next to the front restroom, Burk replied, ‘I don’t recall going to the bathroom at all on that flight.'”

At first, he said he was headed to Alaska for a friend’s funeral. Later, though, he said he was going because “he is the executor of his recently deceased friend’s estate.”

In the end, it was determined that Burk interfered with the flight crew. He was charged with that, as well as making false statements, and is due in court on April 27, per the Post.