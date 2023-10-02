Amazon Tells Employees It Will Monitor Badge Swipes to Make Sure They’re Back in Office

Amazon wants its employees to get out of their house and get back to work — and not remotely. And by golly, Amazon is going to great lengths to make sure they do.

Since May, the company has required all employees come to the office no less than three days a week. Some employees even bothered to listen. Some, it seems, have not.

So now, Amazon is taking measures to make sure its workers comply.

Per KIRO7:

“According to screenshots of an internal memo obtained by the Puget Sound Business Journal, the company notified employees Thursday it can now produce employee-level “badge reports.”

“That means the ins and outs of employee movement can now be tracked by management. The reports go back eight weeks.

“This is a change in policy for Amazon. Until this week, reports were generated from an aggregated perspective and didn’t break them down to individual employees.”

An Amazon spokesperson suggested that this move will keep employees honest about how often they are coming into the actual brick-and-mortar office.

“This tool gives employees and managers visibility into the days they badged into a corporate building,” Amazon spokesperson Rob Munoz said in an emailed statement to the Puget Sound Business Journal. “The information will help guide conversations as needed between employees and managers about coming into the office with their colleagues.”