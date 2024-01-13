American Entertainment Icon Dead at 98

Iconic American actor Bill Hayes, best known for his role as Doug Williams on the beloved soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” passed away this week at the age of 98.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes. One of the longest-running characters on Days of our Lives, Bill originated the role of ‘Doug Williams’ in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life,” a rep for the television series told PEOPLE on Friday. https://people.com/days-of-our-lives-star-bill-hayes-dead-at-98-8426076

Hayes began his career as a singer in the early 1950s. He appeared on Broadway in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet” in 1953 and toured with the national production of “Bye Bye Birdie”. In 1955, Bill reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with his rendition of “The Ballad of Davy Crockett”.

After achieving success in the music industry, Hayes sought to take on another challenge, which led him to pursue a career in television. Bill started his role on “Days of Our Lives” in 1970 as Doug Williams, and he remained in the roleuntil 1984. After leaving the show, Hayes and his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes, continued to make recurring appearances for more than a decade.

Rest in peace!

PASADENA, CA – APRIL 29: Honorees Bill Hayes (L) and Susan Seaforth Hayes accept the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)